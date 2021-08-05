A Rocky Engagement

After getting engaged, the pair started to settle into their new life together. However, as viewers saw, they got into several fights before the finale. In the seventh episode, they even recreated the pod conditions during a fight over her dissatisfaction with their sex life. She stood in the kitchen and yelled at him, while he laid on the bed in the next room.

“You know how you tell me this is the best sex of your life? Have you noticed that I don’t return the compliment? I don’t say it’s the best sex of my life, too,” the business owner said at the time. “It’s great but it’s not f—king mind-blowing. That’s the problem — thank you so much. Why? Why don’t you initiate it? Why don’t you seduce me, even though I jump on you every freaking second? Why don’t you just look at me and take it? I do not understand. Why can’t you just seduce me?”

Powers then explained his lack of initiative was a result of Gibelli putting him “on an emotional roller coaster.”