Back Together

The couple gave their relationship another shot a few hours after “the footage stopped,” Powers told Entertainment Weekly.

”It’s hard for people to understand,” he said in March. “We both had our moments leading up to the wedding where it could be harsh but there were also so many beautiful moments that weren’t shown. Even at the wedding, it wasn’t just Damian saying, ‘I do not,’ to get back at her for all these things, it was literally what I felt was best for us to have a healthy relationship because there was so much stress leading up to that. I was almost afraid like, will this work if we get married? We’re both free spirits, we don’t want to feel contained, I wanted something beautiful with her. I think people will be amazed that we’re still together after the wedding but it’s a year and a half later, we’ve hid our relationship and that hasn’t been easy.”