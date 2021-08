Calling it Off

On their supposed wedding day after she said “I do,” Powers turned to her and replied, “I do not” because of this so-called emotional rollercoaster. As a result, Gibelli ran away from the venue in the now-iconic scene where she’s spotted falling in the mud, which stains her white gown. She eventually went back to confront Powers, even ripping off a piece of her dress to give back to him to symbolize a bow he had for her during the pod proposal.