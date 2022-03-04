Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

Couples Therapy

The duo told Us in March 2022 that they are going strong — but still working on their relationship.

“I think the biggest challenge for us was losing the structure of the show,” Nick told Us. “We quickly realized like, ‘Hey, two months ago, we weren’t married, we were single. Since then, we’ve met and married, we have friends, we have family, everybody — some people know, some people don’t.’ And so, it’s like, ‘How do you navigate these waters and how do you go from doing whatever you want two months ago to, like, being part of a family?’”

The pair are also seeking professional help.

“The couple therapist literally was like, ‘Danielle, you speak French. He speaks German. And when you’re talking to each other, it doesn’t translate. And it takes months, years sometimes, to be able to actually communicate with each other,’” Danielle explained. “And so the harder we try, the more our therapist is a translator for us, the easier it becomes. And like, even with my anxiety — and we both go through our stresses — one time, I might need to be alone. One time, I might need him to hug me. And I have to realize, I can’t assume that he is gonna know how to be there for me. I have to verbalize, ‘This is what I need from you right now,’ and be patient with him not completely, always understanding what to do in those situations.”

She concluded: “I just can’t wait for people to see the relationship that we have now.”