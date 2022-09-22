Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

Moving On

Thompson broke his silence on his split from Ruhl in an emotional social media statement. “The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me,” he admitted via Instagram in September 2022. “Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

He continued: “Most importantly, I’ve learned it’s okay to not be okay and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward. … I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had.”

Ruhl, for her part, addressed the major life change in her own post.

“It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience,” she shared at the time. “I’ll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said – choose yourself. :).”