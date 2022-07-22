Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

Post-Pod Bliss

“[Nick] became my best friend so quickly, like even more so after we were done filming, it was so natural,” she gushed to Us in July 2022. “I think one of the most difficult parts was the fact that we both worked from home. And because of that, we were constantly on top of each other.”

While life has gotten “easier” for the pair since they added a second home office for Danielle, they’re already looking ahead to the future. She told Us: “I can’t wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them. Like, I can’t wait. However, we got married really quickly and so it’s not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years.”