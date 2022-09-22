Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

The Aftermath

In a September 2022 Instagram Story, Danielle told followers that she’s struggling with the split more than she lets on via social media. “It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?'” she said in a video. “Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

Captioning a photo taken during one of her more emotional moments, she wrote: “Can barely see out of my eyes from crying. I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.”