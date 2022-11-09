Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Love Is Blind’s Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years: Love Triangles, Messy Breakups and More

By
Love Is Blind’s Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years- Love Triangles, Messy Breakups and More 107
Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez Courtesy of Netflix
16
2 / 16
podcast

Blindsided at the Altar

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez had a “roller-coaster” of a relationship after the senior analyst said “I don’t” during the season 3 finale.

“I think that the way he left me at the altar, being blindsided — I needed time to myself to really heal from a broken heart,” the real estate investor told Us in November 2022. “Do I have respect for him? Do I talk to him if he walks in the room? Yeah, sure. … We’ve kept it very surface-level, but it’s black and white. He said, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And so for me, leaving my shattered heart, like, at the [altar] — there was no coming back from that.”

See Full Gallery