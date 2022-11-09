Cole Barnett Rating Zanab and Colleen

While Cole proposed to Zanab Jaffrey during the third season, he later admitted that he thought fellow contestant Colleen Reed, who he also connected with in the pods, was more attractive. The real estate agent rated the flight attendant — then his fiancée — as a “9 out of 10,” but he thought the ballet dancer was a “10 out of 10.”

“Everything that just feels out of character for me and that I’m like, ‘I didn’t feel that way. I don’t know why it came across that way.’ I mean, the rating women thing was really ridiculous to watch,” Cole told Us in November 2022 after Zanab turned him down at the altar. “I thought that was very disgusting to even be rating people. Like, that’s just ridiculous.”