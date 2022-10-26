Finding the Perfect Match?

Cole Barnett (no relation to season 1’s Matt Barnett) was also caught in a love triangle during season 3. The Texas native was torn between ballet dancer Colleen Reed and flight attendant Zanab Jaffrey.

Cole ultimately dumped Colleen for failing to have deep conversations in the pod, before remarking in a confessional that they’d have “amazing sex and hot babies” but be financially “poor.”

While Cole seemed happy to propose to Zanab and meet her in person, things shifted during their Malibu vacation. Cole told his fellow Love Is Blind men that he wasn’t attracted to her “passive-aggressive” nature when it came to nitpicking their joint living arrangements.