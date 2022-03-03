Going Their Separate Ways

Shaina accepted a proposal from Kyle despite her concerns over their contrasting religions. (Shaina is a devout Christian while Kyle is an atheist.)

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” Kyle exclusively told Us in February 2022. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed. … I thought I was giving in a lot. Those are things that [with] normal dating, I would’ve written her off right away. The first time I gave in. So I thought maybe she would — she should — too. I thought it was a mutual thing, but I guess not. I didn’t wanna quit. I wanted to give everything I had.”