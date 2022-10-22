Jeremy Hartwell’s Lawsuit

The season 2 alum filed a lawsuit in July 2022, accusing Netflix and the producers of underpaying cast members and depriving them of “food, water and sleep.”

Hartwell alleged in court docs obtained by Us at the time that the show’s conditions “contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the cast” through a “combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food and an excess of alcohol all either required, enabled or encouraged” by production.

Netflix did not immediately comment on the allegations.