Not So Cute

After Zaneb broke up with Cole on their wedding day, she revealed that his alleged body-shaming remarks contributed to her decision to say “no.”

“The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used,” she claimed during the season 3 reunion, noting it was Cole’s “saving grace” that a bunch of footage was not shown. “And that’s great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it and calling me a liar in front of all these people.”

In one case, the flight attendant alleged that her now-ex questioned her decision to eat two clementines. While Cole has denied her claims, Alexa Alfia, Colleen Reed and Raven Ross have taken her side.

“There are two sides to the story and I still stand by what I said. The clementine story is irrelevant,” Alexa wrote via Instagram Story in November 2022, noting she will not apologize for sticking up for her friend during the reunion.