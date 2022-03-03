Top 5

Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years: Love Triangles, Messy Breakups and More

Love Is Blind
Social Media Tension

“Just me enjoying the train wreck😜,” Kyle shared a teaser from the season 2 reunion via Instagram in February 2022 alongside a still in which Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Shayne appeared to get heated.

Shake, who was briefly engaged to Deepti Vempati on the show, slammed his costar via an Instagram comment:  “Translation: you’re a little bihh. … Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION.”

The veterinarian also alleged that Kyle was a “serial cheater” via Instagram Story, writing, “Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty.” (Kyle did not respond when Us reached out for comment.)

