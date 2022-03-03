Stirring the Pot

While Shaina continually let Shayne know how she felt about him before his engagement to Natalie, the real estate agent remained committed to his then-partner.

“To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship,” Shayne opened up about where the pair stood via Instagram in February 2022 after fans watched his engagement end. “I wish her all the best.”