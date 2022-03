Too Hot Drama

While Damian and Giannina eventually reconciled after the season 1 finale, their romance took a turn in August 2020 after Damian was spotted with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago. He even brought the Canadian model as his date to the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which aired in July 2021. As a result, Damian and Giannina got into a heated argument at the party before calling it quits for good.