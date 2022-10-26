Fiance Swaps! Breakups! Relive Love Is Blind’s Most Dramatic Moments

Trading Places?

After meeting in person, season 3’s Cole told ex Colleen that he found her very attractive and that she’s the type of girl he’d pursue in “the real world.” After confessing his conversation to fiancée Zanab, the flight attendant was insecure that her man found someone else more attractive.

Colleen, for her part, recalled the conversation to fiancé Matt Bolton, noting that while she told Cole she found him cute, she was focused on her engagement. Matt was upset about the big reveal — finding solace in Zanab as they commiserated over similar situations. Cole was ultimately unhappy that his fiancée was “Team Matt” instead of “Team Cole,” and proposed that maybe they should “swap fiancées” as a result.