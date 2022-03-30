The Pre-Wedding Fight

Natalie and Shayne split after they had a fight before their wedding day, but according to Shayne, it was more complicated than Natalie let on. While he admitted that he told her he hated her, he claimed he tried to call off the engagement after the bachelor and bachelorette parties. “It was a long night and we were all drinking,” he explained. “She starts calling me out for some of the things that I’m doing, like drinking too much. But I wasn’t arguing at the time. I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Shayne said he felt Natalie was criticizing him too much off-camera while pretending things were fine in front of producers. “I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” he said, recalling what he said to Natalie before the wedding. “I was obviously being very overdramatic and everything — I call myself out on that 100 percent – but at the same time, it’s like, this has been weeks of buildup from us that was seen offscreen. She would always pick and pick, pick, pick things that I did wrong and never appreciate anything I did right for her. She made sure on-camera to show off that kind of stuff, but outside the cameras? Not even close.”

The Netflix star claimed he also told producers he wanted to end it after talking to Natalie. “I ended it,” he said. “I called off the engagement at the end of that night. Obviously, very dramatic. [I said], ‘I can’t marry you. I’m never gonna be enough for you. You honestly make me feel like I’m just not a good person and I’m never gonna be enough for you ever.'”