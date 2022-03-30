What He Regrets

Shayne admitted he still feels bad about telling Natalie he hated her. “I apologized a hundred times over, and I said numerous times at reunion that if I could take that back, I would in heartbeat,” he told Nick. “I think about that all the time, I think about it every day. I wish I would have used my words better. … It basically overshadowed everything else.”

He added that he’s been working on his communication skills with a therapist since filming ended. “Our form of communication is so different,” he said, referring to Natalie. “She’s very quiet, she’ll think things through first and will come back and talk 20 minutes later, whereas me, I just wanna get it off my chest. Let’s go at it right now and let’s try to talk it out. I need to learn how to just listen. … It’s something that I wish I didn’t have. It’s something that I’m trying to work on.”