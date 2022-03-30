Where He Stands With Shaina

Shayne reiterated that he has only seen Shaina once since the show ended, in a group setting. “She is a good person,” he said. “We all have things to have work on, obviously, and I don’t know her that well, I guess, but I don’t think anyone deserves what she’s getting all the hate for either. There’s nothing there. She’s engaged, she’s happy. I’m happy for her.”

He also claimed that Natalie refused to have an on-camera conversation with Shaina, running away during one of the group scenes.