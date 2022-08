Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope (Season 8)

Despite finishing in third place, Indiyah and Dami’s connection has continued to grow in the outside world.

“Entering the villa I never expected to find a connection as pure as the one I have now and for that I’ll forever be thankful,” the model wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “Excited to explore new beginnings with you @damihope. Here’s to the future and choosing each other always.”