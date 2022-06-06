How Will Mental Health Be Addressed?

Ahead of the show’s return, ITV announced a “Duty of Care” protocol that would offer mental health support to contestants before and after their participation. Following their time on the show, the Islanders will be offered 8 counseling sessions.

Possible participants will also watch videos from previous seasons to discuss “how to cope with being filmed 24/7”, “dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.”

The network noted that diversity and inclusion training will be part of the new protocol as well.