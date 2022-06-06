How Will Mental Health Be Addressed?
Ahead of the show’s return, ITV announced a “Duty of Care” protocol that would offer mental health support to contestants before and after their participation. Following their time on the show, the Islanders will be offered 8 counseling sessions.
Possible participants will also watch videos from previous seasons to discuss “how to cope with being filmed 24/7”, “dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.”
The network noted that diversity and inclusion training will be part of the new protocol as well.Back to top