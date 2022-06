Who Are the ‘Love Island U.K.’ Season 8 Contestants?

Season 8 will feature the show’s first ever deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri. Viewers might also recognize Gemma Owen, whose father is U.K. athlete Michael Owen. Other contestants include hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, fishmonger Luca Bish and the show will be presented by Laura Whitmore and her husband Ian Stirling.