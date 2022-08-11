Coco and Paige Had ‘Issues’

“She just had some sort of issue with me when she told Summer she didn’t like my vibe,” Coco claimed via TikTok Live while the islanders were still in the villa. “I’ve only just found this out. I said yesterday she got annoyed when somebody said we looked similar, because she didn’t want to look like me. She told Gemma giggling that the boys had said I was a 4/10 and she was a 12, which isn’t nice or kind behaviour. And then to go and tell one of my best friends Summer that she doesn’t like my vibes when I didn’t do anything in there besides try really hard with her because she was the least welcoming to all of us. I was trying really, really hard with her to try and form a bond. I just felt like she still had an issue with me.”