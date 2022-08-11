Dami Defends Indiyah

Indiyah poked fun at Andrew telling Tasha he licked Coco Lodge during Casa Amor with a cheeky Instagram caption, showing off her T-shirt with a pair of nude breasts with nipple piercings.

“Licked her tit or whatever💋,” Indiyah wrote.

Fans didn’t take issue with her playful jab, but rather Indiyah wearing the scandalous shirt to meet Dami’s grandmother.

“I told her to wear this, this spectacular top,” Dami said amid backlash, with Indiyah adding that the top was picked in light of Dami losing his nipple piercing.

He added: “My grandmother loves it so, we don’t care.”