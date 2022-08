Deji Alleges More Went Down With Indiyah

Deji Adeniyi was surprised his kiss with Indiyah didn’t air.

“There were conversations that we had where she would come to me and be like, ‘Oh, he said this, this and this,’ but she would be sat on my lap kissing me. So, then it was like I had nothing to worry about. There was never any inkling that made me go, ‘OK you’re here today but gone tomorrow,’” Deji said on Reality with Will Njobvu.