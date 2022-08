George Speaks About Ekin-Su in Casa Amor, Davide Unfollows

Ekin-Su has repeatedly denied that anything happened with her and George Rains at Casa Amor, but he continues to double down.

“Her hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been, my hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been. Not for that long, but the line was crossed, that’s all I’m saying,” he alleged via Instagram Live.

Davide has since unfollowed him on the app.