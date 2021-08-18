Cashay ‘Cash’ Proudfoot and Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr.

After the pair reunited at the airport following her elimination, they’ve been spending time together at their homes, per various social media posts and Instagram Lives.

Before they met up in person, the show producers set up a Skype call for the pair, where Cinco urged her to hurry on back to her native New York so he could come to visit. “I’m excited to hang with you again,” he added in the clip. “Obviously, we got some conversations we have to have. But, no, I’m looking forward to it.”