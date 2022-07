Who Are the Contestants?

Peacock announced the first round of Islanders on July 11. Deborah “Deb” Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight and Sereniti Springs are five of the women who will be in the villa this summer. Deb, 26, likes a man who “loves his mom,” according to her show bio, while Sereniti, 28, identified her romance “green flag” is a man who is “family oriented.”