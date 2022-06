Who Is the New Voiceover Personality?

Iain Stirling, who is the original narrator for the British version, was announced as the new voiceover star on June 15. “The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”