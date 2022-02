Creators Are Hopeful

While the series hasn’t officially been renewed, Boyd hinted that the team still has plenty more stories to tell. “I’m just hoping we get to season 47, and all 46 previous protagonists are somehow involved,” he told TheWrap in November 2021. “We’ve often joked that every future protagonist will have been a guest at Darby and Magnus’ wedding [in season 1]. But we’re very much taking it one step at a time.”