Victor Will Make a Choice

Season 2 of the show ended on a romantic cliffhanger: Should Victor stay with his boyfriend Benji despite their problems or start something with newcomer Rahim?

While Victor made his choice in the finale’s final moments, audiences never saw who it was.

Berger told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022, “It’s a really interesting, relatable choice where you’re at a crossroads in your relationship, and you have all of this beautiful history with one person but things have gotten really hard.”

She added: “On the other hand there’s someone new and exciting and it’s all potential at that point and the promise of this beautiful future, and how do you know what to do? How do you make that decision other than close your eyes and just follow your gut? He has both of those options rattling around inside, and then he has a moment of clarity and just follows that right up until that door.”