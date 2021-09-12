‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Everything We Know About the Final Season

Endgame Plans

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich teased the show’s conclusion during a September 2021 interview with Variety.

“The whole notion of Lucifer deciding to go down to Hell to turn it into kind of a rehab center, that was the Season 5, Act 6 notion that we landed on,” Modrovich told the outlet. “Also, Amenadiel becoming God and just a lot of the main endings for our characters. But the big final chapter of Rory, and Chloe and Lucifer discovering they have a daughter, that was the new part that we realized was the final chapter we needed to tell.”

She added, “If, in this journey of father-son, God and Lucifer had found resolution — really the start of resolution in Season 5 — the final chapter really of Lucifer’s journey would be, ‘What does it feel like to be God or to be the dad to the child who feels hurt, who feels abandoned?’”