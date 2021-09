Episode Titles

The Lucifer writers room Twitter account revealed these episode titles, in order: “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here,” “Buckets of Baggage,” “Yabba Dabbo Do Me,” “Pin the Tail on the Baddie,” “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar,” “A Lot Dirtier Than That,” “My Best Fiend,” “Save the Devil, Save the World,” “Goodbye, Lucifer” and “Partners ‘Til the End.”