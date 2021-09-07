‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Everything We Know About the Final Season

Lucifer and Chloe

Lucifer said, “I love you,” and he slipped the immortality ring on Chloe’s wedding finger last season. Amid their renewed commitment, Ellis promised that the final season would let the pair have a little more romantic time together.

“There is a lot of Deckerstar in season 6,” Ellis told Entertainment Tonight in May. “There’s some twists and turns like there always is in our Deckerstar story, but no, Lucifer and Chloe are very much together in season 6. So Deckerstar lives.”