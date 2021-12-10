Recreating Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Episodes

Sorkin’s criteria for remaking some of the most memorable moments in I Love Lucy history was simple. “[I] wanted to show Lucy as the smartest comedic mind in the room,” he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021.

The West Wing scribe said he hinged a major moment in Being the Ricardos around the season 1 episode “Fred and Ethel Fight” because it had “the most opportunities for Lucy to ask leading questions about what’s going on.”

His favorite episode they used in the film, however, was the iconic moment in “Lucy’s Italian Movie” where Ball stomps around in the grapes. “It looked like she was having the time of her life,” he said of Ball’s enthusiasm in the original scene. “She dove into that bath of grapes and was rolling around it all.”