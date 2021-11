The Cast

Kidman stars as Ball in the film, alongside Bardem, who plays Ball’s then-husband, Desi Arnaz. In the classic sitcom on which the movie is based, the former couple portrayed husband and wife Ricky Ricardo and Lucy Ricardo.

The cast also includes J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Jake Lacy, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, Christopher Denham and Tony Hale.