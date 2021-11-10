The Controversy

After critics questioned Kidman’s casting in the film, Ball and Arnaz’s daughter spoke out in support of the Undoing actress.

“There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman [and people saying] it should be Debra Messing,” Lucie wrote via a Facebook video in January. “I don’t know, but here’s the deal and what you should understand: We’re not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo [or do] any of the silly things. It’s the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother—not Lucy Ricardo—and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad—not Ricky Ricardo.”

Lucie, who is an executive producer on the project along with her brother, Desi Arnaz Jr., told Palm Springs Life in August that she thought Sorkin “treated my mother and my father really well” in his writing, adding, “I think they are accurate composites of these people. … The people that he has cast are just really great performers.”