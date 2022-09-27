Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive

The Difficult Themes

“I think the beautiful thing about this film is that when you walk out, you have a lot of conversations like this,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 about how the movie handles difficult scenes involving trauma, bullying and sexual assault. “I’m so grateful. I was like, ‘I wonder what in my life prevented me from getting myself into this situation?’ And I can go without putting blame. She didn’t do anything, but somehow, she got to this situation. How? You and I could have both been in the same exact situation multiple times in our life, I imagine. How did I not get there?”