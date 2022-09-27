Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive

The Trailer

Netflix introduced fans to Kunis’ take on Ani FaNelli in September 2022, when the first trailer for the film debuted. In the clip, glimpses of Ani’s “perfect” life as a successful writer engaged to the man of her dreams are revealed, until a chance encounter — and a documentary filmmaker — forces her to confront the horrors of her teenage years. “I’ve carried this horrible thing with me for years and it’s created this rage inside me,” she tells her fiancé in the teaser. “I don’t know what’s me and what part I invented.”