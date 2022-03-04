Get to Know Desi Arnaz

The Cuban-American actor rose to fame while costarring in and coproducing I Love Lucy with Ball from 1951 to 1957. The pair, who divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage, cofounded the TV production company Desilu Productions.

Outside of his acting and producing projects, Arnaz was a bandleader for the Latin group The Desi Arnaz Orchestra. He had 66 producer credits to his name and six directing accolades, including The Mothers-In-Law series, before his death in 1986.