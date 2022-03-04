Get to Know Lucille Ball

Ball changed the face of comedy during her career, having won five Emmy Awards and earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She started her career on Broadway in the late 1920s before making her way to film in the 1930s. After marrying Arnaz in 1940, the couple joined forces to create I Love Lucy, which ran from 1951 to 1957.

Ball’s Hollywood success only grew as she continued to star in and produce hit after hit. She helmed her own series The Lucy Show from 1962 to 1968 and Here’s Lucy from 1968 to 1974. The Yours, Mine and Ours actress served as an executive producer on all of her shows, in addition to The Greatest Show on Earth, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible to name a few.