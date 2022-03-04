What We Learned From the Trailer

A teaser released in February gave viewers a glimpse of the highs and lows in Ball and Arnaz’s relationship. “Work became our whole life,” Ball says in an audio tape featured in the movie. “You see, when we worked, we were happy.”

The late comedian explains that there was a “lot of witch-hunting” when it came to her alleged political views in the 1950s and negative thoughts about her marrying a Cuban man, despite I Love Lucy’s success.

At one point, Ball claims, “I’m not a funny person,” before pointing out the cracks in the former couple’s relationship both on and off camera. Arnaz comments on his own work ethic, noting, “The show was one of the most wonderful things to happen in my life,” even though it was very time consuming.