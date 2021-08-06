November 2014

Their family was struck by tragedy after Luke’s brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, died of a heart attack. Cheshire was married to Luke’s sister Kelly, who previously died in May 2007, and they shared three children — Jordan, Kris and Til. After Cheshire’s death, the Nashville-based couple took in their three kids, who were teenagers at the time.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts on the “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan” ABC special. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, you know, should we take this on? We just did it.”