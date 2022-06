2. Where Have You Seen Him Before?

The Juilliard alum made both his film and TV debut in 2004 in Kinsey and Tanner on Tanner, respectively. His big break came in 2006 when he landed the role of Scotty Wandell on Brothers & Sisters, which ran until 2011. Fans may also recognize him for his work on Mercy Street and Killjoys or a variety of Hallmark Channel movies, including A Shoe Addict’s Christmas and Taking a Shot at Love.