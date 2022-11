Will There Be New Floats and Balloons at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Yes! Bluey, Stuart the Minion and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will join some of the iconic balloons like Snoopy and the Pillsbury Doughboy. New floats Toys R Us and Baby Shark will make their debut alongside classic floats, including Santa’s Sleigh and Tom Turkey.