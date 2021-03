Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson)

Moss continued to impress critics and fans alike with her performances on The Handmaid’s Tale, Top of the Lake, Us, The Kitchen and The Invisible Man.

The Golden Globe winner revealed in 2019 that she had “a special someone” who “shall remain nameless,” telling Marie Claire, “I learned you just don’t talk about it. Who really gives a s—t whether or not I’m dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little.”