Jon Hamm (Don Draper)

Hamm became one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood after Mad Men. He went on to star in Baby Driver, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tag, Bad Times at the El Royale, Good Omens, Richard Jewell and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

After his 2015 split from longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt, Us confirmed in June 2020 that the actor is dating his Mad Men costar Anna Osceola.