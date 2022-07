What’s It About?

Though the exact plot details have yet to be released, per the title, the story will likely be centered around Madame Web, a clairvoyant mutant, who was first introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210.

Though many of the Spider-Man films take place in the present day, behind-the-scenes photos from the filming location show set details that indicate an early 2000s setting. It’s possible this is related to Madame Web’s ability to see into the future.