Confessions

Madison Prewett Has ‘Never Cried Harder’ in Her Life Than After Barbara Weber Confrontation and Other Post-‘Bachelor’ Revelations

By
Hannah Anna Sluss Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller during the fantasy suites on The Bachelor Madison Prewett Tells All
 ABC
9
4 / 9

On Finding Out He Was Intimate With Hannah Ann

Madison told Kaitlyn that she was “so torn” about if she should stay or leave before the final three rose ceremony.

 

“All in one day, I had my highest high and my lowest low. In that day, I had realized that I loved this guy and I wanted a future with him and also at the end of the day, I had realized that the guy that I loved had chosen to be intimate with other women after I had expressed to him how that would make me feel,” she said. “I didn’t want to make a rash decision in that moment. … We were out there for probably two hours as he was just holding me and I was hysterically crying and he was hysterically crying. He might have been crying harder than me.”

Back to top