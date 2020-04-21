On Finding Out He Was Intimate With Hannah Ann

Madison told Kaitlyn that she was “so torn” about if she should stay or leave before the final three rose ceremony.

“All in one day, I had my highest high and my lowest low. In that day, I had realized that I loved this guy and I wanted a future with him and also at the end of the day, I had realized that the guy that I loved had chosen to be intimate with other women after I had expressed to him how that would make me feel,” she said. “I didn’t want to make a rash decision in that moment. … We were out there for probably two hours as he was just holding me and I was hysterically crying and he was hysterically crying. He might have been crying harder than me.”